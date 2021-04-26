The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €125.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €130.20 ($153.18).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €119.42 ($140.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.89. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.