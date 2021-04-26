Baader Bank Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.44 ($87.58).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN opened at €70.25 ($82.65) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.84. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.