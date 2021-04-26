Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €141.41 and a 200-day moving average of €138.10. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

