Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.54 ($6.52).

ETR CBK opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.16.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

