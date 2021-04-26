Synchrony Financial (SYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $40.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

