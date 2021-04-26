Century Communities (CCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.92. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

