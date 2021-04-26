Olin (OLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olin (NYSE:OLN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OLN opened at $40.94 on Monday. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

OLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

