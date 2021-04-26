Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Elaine Dorward-King Buys 6,400 Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Elaine Dorward-King bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968 ($36,540.37).

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 351.28. Kenmare Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £481.74 million and a P/E ratio of 40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

