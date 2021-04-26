Mark Richardson Sells 200,000 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21).

Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Mark Richardson purchased 5 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,662 ($34.78) per share, with a total value of £133.10 ($173.90).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 2,236 ($29.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,335.29. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,566.50 ($20.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.77.

OCDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

