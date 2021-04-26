Nord/LB Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €29.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of RNO opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.82.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

