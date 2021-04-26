Vine Energy Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy’s (NYSE:VEI) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 27th. Vine Energy had issued 21,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $301,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $11.99 on Monday. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii acquired 4,285,000 shares of Vine Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.