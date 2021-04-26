The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio’s (NYSE:NAPA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 27th. The Duckhorn Portfolio had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During The Duckhorn Portfolio’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.