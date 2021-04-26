Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.