Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 26th (OTCMKTS:FVIVU)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FVIVU stock opened at $10.13 on Monday.

