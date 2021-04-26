Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 26th (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Lux Health Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 26th. Lux Health Tech Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of LUXAU opened at $10.63 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $34,500,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,800,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,184,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

