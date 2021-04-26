Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $34.82.

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 2,088 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 287 Walmart hypermarkets, 89 Superama supermarkets, and 164 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

