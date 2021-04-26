Analysts Offer Predictions for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.69 million for the quarter.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.