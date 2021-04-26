Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SVRA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $49,887.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,094.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken purchased 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 698.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

