Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rogers (NYSE:ROG) to Hold

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:ROG opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. Rogers has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $205.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,056.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

