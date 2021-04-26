Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Talos Energy Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 41.4% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

