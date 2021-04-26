Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

