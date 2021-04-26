WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Earnings on Monday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $96.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.