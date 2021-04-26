DeltaChain (DELTA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00074243 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002934 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

