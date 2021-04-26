BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00064865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00730725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00094495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.25 or 0.07595972 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

