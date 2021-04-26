Holo 1-Day Volume Tops $397.79 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Holo has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $397.79 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00065187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00064137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.10 or 0.00726204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.83 or 0.07612290 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

