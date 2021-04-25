Internet of People 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $531,431.53 and $31.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013359 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.