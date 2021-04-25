IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. IDEX has a market cap of $70.49 million and approximately $47.64 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00721100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00094758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.00 or 0.07631514 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

