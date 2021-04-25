Quark Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $393.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 161.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

