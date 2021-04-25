Aeon One Day Volume Reaches $404,719.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004246 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and approximately $404,719.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00715716 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.