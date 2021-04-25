Hyper Finance (HYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $45,166.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 53.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00266025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.79 or 0.01038866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00024237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.01 or 0.00657701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,161.49 or 1.00017705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

