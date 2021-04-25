Bread (BRD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.48 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

