LikeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.70 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $41,490.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,030,452,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,797,889 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

