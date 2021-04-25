LHT (LHT) Market Cap Hits $152,840.68

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $152,840.68 and $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000142 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LHTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.