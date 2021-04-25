AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00064710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00714280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00094352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.36 or 0.07601422 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

