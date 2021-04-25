EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Head-To-Head Review

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 1 5 0 2.83 EPR Properties 2 4 1 0 1.86

Life Storage currently has a consensus target price of $88.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential downside of 34.46%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Life Storage and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 12.61 $258.70 million $5.62 16.88 EPR Properties $651.97 million 5.47 $202.24 million $5.44 8.76

Life Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49% EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88%

Summary

Life Storage beats EPR Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

