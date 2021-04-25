PWR Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $237,846.99 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $237,846.99 and approximately $24.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,233.15 or 1.00051231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.06 or 0.01122582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.00503269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00378461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00137668 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003967 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

