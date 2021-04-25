FUD.finance Achieves Market Cap of $414,685.57 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $414,685.57 and approximately $52.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for about $17.56 or 0.00033630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.62 or 0.00715666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.43 or 0.07685708 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

