EOS Force Reaches Market Cap of $14.29 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $130,831.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00044812 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.00298038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00027203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005914 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

