Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $383.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.57 million to $398.30 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $369.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

