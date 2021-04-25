MoonSwap Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and $92,833.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

