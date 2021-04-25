Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report sales of $10.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.97 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $45.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $53.38 million, with estimates ranging from $52.76 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 196,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

