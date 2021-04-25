Analysts Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report sales of $172.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.89 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $730.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $728.35 million to $733.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $919.26 million, with estimates ranging from $904.28 million to $934.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,433. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

