$269.61 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post sales of $269.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.13 million and the highest is $277.35 million. GDS reported sales of $174.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.05. 1,467,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.56 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.