NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,311.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $800.44 or 0.01559955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.83 or 0.00488842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00056193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000871 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004599 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

