GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $87.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.19 million to $88.00 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $32.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $435.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $530.53 million, with estimates ranging from $505.51 million to $544.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 884,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,761. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.78 and a beta of 3.09.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

