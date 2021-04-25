$214.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $214.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $143.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $871.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.20 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 520,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 82,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 156,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 648,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

