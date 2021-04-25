Time New Bank Reaches Market Cap of $19.57 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and $1.24 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00065960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00063103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.59 or 0.00728075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00094907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.06 or 0.07793643 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

