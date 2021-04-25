Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $157.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $106.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $155,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. 156,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,447. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $814.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

