Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $233.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SUMO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.72. 830,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,853. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

