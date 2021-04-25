$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will report $950,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $4.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. 1,736,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,401,631. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.